Recoveries outnumber new virus cases in TN for 1st time; toll reaches peak

Chennai, May 28 (PTI): Recoveries from COVID-19 for the first time went beyond the new cases in the last few months in Tamil Nadu, even as it reported 31,079 fresh infections and an all-time high of 486 deaths, the Health Department said on Friday.

With this, the caseload crossed the 20-lakh mark to reach 20,09,700 till date and the toll of fatalities at 22,775, said the department.

As many as 31,255 people walked out of healthcare facilities post-recovery aggregating 16,74,539 so far, a bulletin said.

Active infections, including those in isolation, were 3,12,386.

The State has been reaching a new high in the number of new infections on a daily basis.

Recoveries were comparatively lower than the new cases reported every day, according to a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore continued to lead among districts in the number of new infections with 3,937 new cases followed by Chennai at 2,762, Tiruppur 1,823, Erode 1,731,Chengalpet 1,379, Tiruchirappalli 1,287, Madurai 1,140 and Kanyakumari 1,007 cases.

Districts like Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thiruvallur, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin, Villupuram, Virudhunagar reported in excess of 500 cases today.

The number of samples tested during the day was 1,75,542 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,71,63,743.

Among the 486 deceased in the last 24 hours, 117 succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness, including a 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Medical Minister M Subramanian handed over 200 oxygen concentrators allotted by the government to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital today.

An official release said Subramanian, along with senior Ministers and government officials, inspected the measures that have been taken on war-footing to contain the virus in the district.

Also, Subramanian inspected a 240-bedded facility set up at the ESI Medical College and directed the officials to ensure availability of adequate basic infrastructure for the patients.

The Minister also inaugurated an additional 120- bedded facility, two separate wards for mucormycosis commonly known as black fungus that have been set up at the Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai, the release said.

