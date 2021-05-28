148 more Covid deaths in Punjab, 3,724 cases

The death toll in Punjab reached 14,180 on Friday with 148 more fatalities, while 3,724 new infections took the tally to 5,59,795, according to a health bulletin.

The number of active cases declined to 44,964 from 48,231 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

Twenty deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 19 from Amritsar, 13 from Sangrur and 10 from Jalandhar.

The highest cases were from Jalandhar with 497 infections, followed by 416 in Ludhiana, 278 in Fazilka and 247 in Bathinda.

The state's positivity rate marginally dropped to 5.12 per cent from 5.43 per cent the day before, as per the bulletin.

With 6,797 recoveries, the number of those who recuperated reached 5,00,651, the bulletin said.

There are 369 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 920 other critical patients and 5,302 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,74,280 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 161 cases as against 200 cases on Thursday. The infection tally stood at 59,577, according to a medical bulletin.

Six more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 735. The number of active cases dropped to 2,758 from 3,129 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

With 526 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries reached 56,084, it added.

A total of 4,99,561 samples have been taken for testing so far, it added.

