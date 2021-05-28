Left Menu

C'garh sees 2,840 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 9.65 lakh mark

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally reached 9,65,208 on Friday after 2,840 people tested positive for the infection, while 67 deaths took the toll to 12,915, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 9,05,361 after 976 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,985 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 46,932 active cases, he added.Raipur district reported 140 new cases, taking the tally to 1,55,639, including 3,090 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 9,65,208 on Friday after 2,840 people tested positive for the infection, while 67 deaths took the toll to 12,915, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,05,361 after 976 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,985 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 46,932 active cases, he added.

''Raipur district reported 140 new cases, taking the tally to 1,55,639, including 3,090 deaths. Surguja recorded 260 new cases, Surajpur 222 and Jashpur 170, among other districts. With 63,402 samples tested on Friday, the number of tests in the state went up to 89,61,012,'' he informed.

An official said Chhattisgarh has, so far, reported 157 cases of Mucormycosis, also known asblackfungus, with six patients having died and two recovering.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,65,208, New cases 2,840, Deaths 12,915, Recovered 9,05,361, Active cases 46,932, Tests today 63,402, Total tests 89,61,012.

