Left Menu

All black fungus patients to be covered under MPJAY: Tope

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:45 IST
All black fungus patients to be covered under MPJAY: Tope
  • Country:
  • India

Mucormycosis or black fungus patients at all hospitals will be covered under the Maharashtra government's health insurance scheme MPJAY, health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Friday.

Some big hospitals where black fungus patients are being treated are not in the list of empanelled hospitals under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, he said.

''We have issued instructions to include all such big hospitals under the scheme,'' he told reporters.

Currently, 550 black fungus patients are being treated in Pune district and ''our plan is to provide free treatment to all these patients,'' he added.

While the maximum insurance amount under MPJAY Rs 1.5 lakh, additional expenses will be paid by the state government, he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has been instructed to check the quality of medical oxygen supplied through cylinders, he informed.

On the issue of some private hospitals charging high rates for COVID-19 vaccination, he said the state government does not exercise control over them.

''We can only advise them to charge appropriate rates,'' the minister said.

Corporates and industries should vaccinate their employees by tying up with private hospitals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021