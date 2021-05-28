Left Menu

Centre allocates 1.67 lakh additional Covishield doses to Himachal Pradesh: CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:51 IST
Centre allocates 1.67 lakh additional Covishield doses to Himachal Pradesh: CM
The Centre has allocated an additional 1,67,180 doses of Covishield to Himachal Pradesh for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

Stating this at a high level meeting here, Thakur said the Centre has also enhanced the quota for free vaccine supply by 46,630 doses on the state government's request.

Under the free supply of vaccine to Himachal Pradesh for the first fortnight of June, as many as 2,99,400 doses of Covishield will be made available, he added.

Elaborating on the allotment of 1.67 additional doses, an official spokesperson said the state had earlier placed an order with the Serum Institute of India for more vaccines for the 18-44 years age group but after it did not receive them, the Himachal Pradesh government urged the Centre to provide vaccines for this group for which it said it will pay following which the allocation was made, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a total of 23,48,419 people have been administered Covishield vaccine jabs in the state so far. While 4,35,690 people have been given both doses, 19,12,729 have been administered the first dose. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

