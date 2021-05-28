51.6 lakh Pb households covered in anti-Covid screening in last 8 days: Health Minister

A total of 51.6 lakh Punjab households underwent anti-Covid screening in the last eight days under the state government's ‘Mission Fateh 2.0' against the pandemic.

Under a screening drive to detect COVID-19 spread in the state, accredited social health activists surveyed a population of 1.95 crore across the state in the last eight days, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Friday.

Advertisement

In an official statement, he said, 1,37,281 individuals were tested for Covid-19 under the screening drive, and out of them, 4,654 tested positive.

The minister also said that 'Corona Fateh kits' were provided to all the 4,095 patients in home isolation whereas 559 were referred to various facilities.

Sidhu said 246 pregnant women too were found corona-positive in rural areas during the drive. A special helpline number too was launched on Friday for Covid-positive pregnant women (0172-2744041, 2744040) which is operational from 9 am to 5 pm seven days a week, he added.

The drive under 'Mission Fateh 2' is being conducted as part of efforts to break the coronavirus transmission chain, the government said in another official statement.

Under ‘Mission Fateh 2’, additional deputy commissioners have been nominated as nodal officers of their respective districts to conduct rapid antigen tests on the rural population, it said.

'Mission Fateh' symbolises the resolve of the people of Punjab to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the statement said, adding its first leg was launched by the state government in June last year.

Sidhu said community health officers (CHOs) have been directed to ensure monitoring of all patients in home isolation.

“Corona Fateh Kits”, containing medicines and other supplements to deal with COVID-19, will be provided to every patient for a speedy recovery by the health department, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)