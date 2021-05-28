France reports 3,104 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 102 to 3,104 on Friday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 669 to 17,272.

Both numbers have been on a strong downward trend in recent weeks despite the government's gradual easing of lockdown and curfew measures. France also reported 11,268 new virus infections, taking the total to 5.64 million. The week-on-week increase of 1.2% was the lowest since the start of the epidemic.

Advertisement

The health ministry also reported 125 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including 27 deaths in care homes over the past three days.

Also Read: Number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in France falls further

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)