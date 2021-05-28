Ireland adopts COVID passport to allow EU, UK and U.S. travel from July 19

Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday.

Martin also confirmed that restaurants and bars will be able to serve guests indoors from July 5 when arts and sports events can also resume indoor and out with specified crowd limits, so long as the spread of COVID-19 remains under control.

Ministers will also set out a new phase of fiscal support next week, Martin said, with a grant scheme for pubs that do not serve food and fresh support for the live events sector promised on Friday.

