Pak confirms first case of B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant

The Health officials also reported the presence of the South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country. The B.1.617.2 variant case was detected by the National Institute of Health NIH, which conducted whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021, the heath ministry said in a statement.The sequencing results confirmed the detection of seven cases of B.1.351 South African variant and one case of B.1.617.2, the statement said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:15 IST
Pakistan on Friday confirmed the first case of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant, first detected in India. The Health officials also reported the presence of the South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country. The B.1.617.2 variant case was detected by the National Institute of Health (NIH), which conducted whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021, the heath ministry said in a statement.

''The sequencing results confirmed the detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2,'' the statement said. The ministry said as per health protocols, the contact tracing of all the cases is in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and the Islamabad district health officer.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said 2,482 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID cases to 913,784, while another 67 patients died in this period, pushing the death toll to 20,607.

