Left Menu

Mumbai: Walk-in vaccination for 45 and above age group from Monday to Wednesday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:15 IST
Mumbai: Walk-in vaccination for 45 and above age group from Monday to Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday came out with revised guidelines for vaccination against coronavirus.

Students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk in at three dedicated vaccination centres -- Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital -- to get jabs on these three days, the BMC said.

They will need to carry admission confirmation letters and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visas.

Healthcare and frontline workers waiting for a second dose of Covishield, those waiting for a second dose of Covaxin, and mothers who have given birth in the last one year can also take benefit of the walk-in facility between Monday to Wednesday.

Of estimated 11 lakh persons in the 60 years and above age group in the city, around 78 per cent or 8.53 lakh have got the first dose. Since May 20, the beneficiaries in this group were allowed to walk in for Covishield dose.

Daily around 7,000 senior citizens are taking benefit of the facility, the civic body said.

But as the response to vaccination drive from this cohort was low, and with nine lakh of the 19 lakh beneficiaries in the 45-59 group waiting to get vaccinated, the walk-in facility was extended to the latter too, it said.

Advance registration on Co-WIN portal and booking of slots is necessary for getting jabs between Thursday and Saturday at every vaccination centre.

As per the BMC's data, with 43,181 jabs administered on Friday, the total of inoculated persons in the city went up to 31,33,311, including 7,44,962 who have taken both doses.

PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021