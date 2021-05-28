Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 78 more Covid deaths, 8,181 new infections

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:25 IST
COVID-19 on Friday claimed 78 more lives and infected 2,648 people in Rajasthan, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,181 and the number of total infection cases to 9,33,848.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 17 deaths followed by Bikaner and Alwar (six each), according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum 501 were reported from Jaipur while 178 and 173 persons tested positive in Alwar and Jodhpur respectively. A total of 8,63,175 persons have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 62,492.

