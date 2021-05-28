IMA Uttaranchal organizes function to boost confidence to medical professionals amid COVID-19 pandemic

A programme was held at IMA Uttaranchal chapter here in which Yogacharya Vipin Joshi, Founder of Doon Yogpeeth, Dehradun, talked about the "communication gap" concerning various systems of treatment and the need to reduce them. An Indian Medical Association Uttaranchal press release said that that Joshi stressed upon the service rendered by the doctors of modern system medicine in the critical phase of COVID pandemic.

The release said that the purpose of this function was "to strengthen the confidence of medical professionals and paramedical staff". Joshi said doctors of modern system of medicine have never criticized yoga and Ayurveda, rather they have supported yoga and incorporated in their practice and also in their personal life.

He said the the modern system of medicine has always followed the laid down protocol by WHO and ICMR. He also said that there "is a communication gap with other systems of medicine" and requested Indian Medical Association to find out the ways to reduce the gap.

He also urged Indian Medical Association Uttarachal chapter to help him to celebrate International Yoga Day to give message to the masses that IMA follows holistic medicine. He said the country has lost hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff members during COVID-19 pandemic.

The yogachargya also honoured some doctors and members of paramedical staff.(ANI)

