Left Menu

Bengal's Covid death count crosses 15,000-mark

West Bengals Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state.The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now, the department said in a bulletin.The state registered 19,396 recoveries improving the discharge rate to 90.70 per cent.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 01:27 IST
Bengal's Covid death count crosses 15,000-mark
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state.

The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now, the department said in a bulletin.

The state registered 19,396 recoveries improving the discharge rate to 90.70 per cent. The number of people who have been cured of the disease has thus gone up to 12,18,516.

Accordingly, the number of active cases also slipped to 1,09,806.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 42 deaths while Kolkata registered 36 Covid fatalities. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts of West Bengal.

Out of the 145 fatalities, 76 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The new positive cases included 2,525 from North 24 Parganas district and 1,857 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 59,188 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,22,38,301.

Meanwhile, 2,51,642 people were inoculated in West Bengal, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021