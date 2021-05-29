Health News Roundup: Kosovo buys first coronavirus vaccines as it speeds up rollout; Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EMA logs more clotting cases after AstraZeneca shot, death rate lower

A total of 316 cases of rare blood clots with low platelets have been recorded in adults who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Economic Area, an executive of the region's drug regulator said. The figure as of Thursday includes 174 new reports since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided an update in April, Georgy Genov, the chief of the watchdog's safety monitoring operations, said during a briefing on Friday.

Search for origin of COVID-19 'poisoned by politics', says WHO expert

The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert said on Friday the search for the origin of the coronavirus was being "poisoned by politics", days after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers. Since the virus outbreak that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, scientists have been trying to solve the puzzle of where the virus originated.

Indian city's death data suggests official tally of COVID fatalities is too low

At least seven crematoriums and graveyards in India's western city of Surat saw a more than three-fold rise in the number of cremations and burials last month compared with a year ago, suggesting many more COVID-19 fatalities than an official tally. The data, gathered from site visits and logs reviewed by Reuters, shows the facilities buried or cremated more than 6,520 bodies in April 2021, up from about 1,980 in April 2020, in the early part of the first wave of coronavirus infections.

U.S. health agency eases masking guidance for summer camps where all are vaccinated

The top U.S. health agency on Friday relaxed guidance for mask-wearing at summer camps, saying that camps do not need to require children to wear masks or physically distance if all participants have been fully vaccinated. The new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention settles a question that has been top of mind for the parents of tens of millions of children who attend camp each summer in the United States.

IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa

Global development groups including International Finance Corp (IFC) said they will explore helping African producers such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa, which received relatively few COVID-19 immunizations produced by rich nations. The news comes after the European Union last week promised 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) to build vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa. France's President Emmanuel Macron also promised on Friday to help the continent produce more vaccines locally.

Macron says France will help Africa make more COVID-19 vaccines locally

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France would invest in boosting the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, to help close a gap in the availability of the shots between African and Western nations. Speaking at a joint news conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, Macron said Africa made up around 20% of the world's need for vaccines but only 1% of vaccine production.

India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines

EU regulator backs Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday backed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. The European Medicines Agency's endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year-olds. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.

Kosovo buys first coronavirus vaccines as it speeds up rollout

Kosovo said on Friday it agreed to buy 1.2 million Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, the first shots bought by the government as it works to speed up inoculations. Kosovo so far has received around 180,000 vaccines, mostly from an EU-funded programme.

Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington wants to make sure it takes action to help India with its current coronavirus crisis. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at home, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department that India is grateful to the United States for strong support and solidarity.

