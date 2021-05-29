The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy reported 126 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 171 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,738 from 4,147. * Denmark this week began incinerating 4 million mink that had been culled to curb COVID-19 mutations but began to resurface from mass burial sites, prompting renewed health concerns.

* Britain's medicine regulator on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for use, with the government adding it had cut its order for the vaccine by 10 million doses. AMERICAS

* California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations before June 15. * Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 3,006 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 411 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,408,778 infections and 223,072 deaths.

* The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly, focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660. * Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open.

* Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved the emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm. * Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a nationwide "total lockdown" starting in June as coronavirus infections in the country surged to record levels.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Thirty-two members of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or about 5% of the total, have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the vice president of the National Assembly said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Johnson & Johnson are expected to announce that contamination problems at a vaccine plant in Baltimore are resolved and that production can resume, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Russia has signed an agreement to supply the U.N. children's fund UNICEF with enough doses of its Sputnik V vaccine for 110 million people. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy.

* India's economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the pandemic could be much deeper, a Reuters poll found. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Shinjini Ganguli; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

