Left Menu

Punjab Min inaugurates COVID fast testing machine at SAS Nagar district hospital

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated the COVID fast testing machine 'ID Now' at Mohali's SAS Nagar district hospital.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 29-05-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 06:25 IST
Punjab Min inaugurates COVID fast testing machine at SAS Nagar district hospital
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (File Photo).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated the COVID fast testing machine 'ID Now' at Mohali's SAS Nagar district hospital. This machine has been donated by PATH, a United States (US)-based non-profit organisation.

Giving information about this, Sidhu said that 'ID Now' machine will be beneficial for providing quick confirmatory results as it gives results within six to thirteen minutes with the capacity to conduct 30 tests a day. He said that this is a major boon at a time when there is a high demand for testing of critical patients. The minister further said that this machine is portable and a first of its kind RT-PCR based which can easily be taken to villages for testing. "This testing machine will also be very helpful to conduct tests in micro containment zones," he added.

The Cabinet Minister appreciated PATH's initiative in donating this technology as part of their support to Punjab under the project "Improving Access to COVID-19 Testing in India". Lauding the efforts being made by the healthcare workers on the occasion, Sidhu said that medical and para-medical staff have been working tirelessly in providing essential COVID-19 medical services since last year. He also motivated them to keep up the good work with passion.

Civil Surgeon, Mohali, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, state Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, SMO Dr HS Cheema, and PATH Punjab team were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021