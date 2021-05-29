Left Menu

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported.

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 26 cases a day earlier.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 91,061, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

