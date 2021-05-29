Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier
Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported.
Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 29-05-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 06:41 IST
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 26 cases a day earlier.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 91,061, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in over three weeks
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks
Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier