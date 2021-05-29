Left Menu

Varanasi: New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative

A new born girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 09:12 IST
A new born girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery. According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive.

"A woman tested negative in an RT-PCR test at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital on May 24 before delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 25. She was tested COVID after her birth. The result was COVID-positive," he told ANI. He added, "There are certain flaws and limitations of an RT-PCR test." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

