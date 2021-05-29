Left Menu

China reports 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:21 IST
China on Saturday reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases including two authorities said were believed to have been acquired locally.

The two locally transmitted cases were in Guangdong province in the south, adjacent to Hong Kong, the National Health Commission reported. It said the other infections are believed to have been acquired abroad.

Mainland China's death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases, according to the NHC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

