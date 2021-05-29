Left Menu

Covid-19: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition is stable

The health condition of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to the hospital after testing Covid-19 positive, is now stable.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:02 IST
Covid-19: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition is stable
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to the hospital after testing Covid-19 positive, is now stable. As per the official release by Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department on Saturday morning, "Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (age 77 years) and Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, admitted on May 25, 2021, at 12.32 pm in Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department. He is now stable."

"He presented with drowsiness and shortness of breath. He was detected SarsCov2 positive on May 18, 2021. He is on intermittent BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 percent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. He has a mild dry cough," informed the hospital. The hospital authorities further informed, "Blood pressure is stable, he is having a heart rate of 60/min. Urine output is satisfactory. He is taking food orally. His capillary blood glucose levels are normal now. He is on Injection Clexane, Injection Solumedrol, Injection Remdesivir (day 5) and other supportive measures."

Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health situation and will take appropriate measures from time to time, assured the hospital. Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. At present, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2012 onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021