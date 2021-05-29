Malaysia reports 9,020 new coronavirus cases, record daily count

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

This is the fifth straight day of record new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 558,534.

