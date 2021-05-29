Left Menu

Malaysia reports 9,020 new coronavirus cases, record daily count

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:32 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

This is the fifth straight day of record new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 558,534.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

