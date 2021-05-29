Left Menu

COVID-19: Five lakh vaccine doses administered in Goa so far

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:49 IST
A total of five lakh anti- coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far, with the state government saying that the 'Tika Utsav' has helped it in reaching out to the beneficiaries, especially in the rural parts.

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

As per the government records, five lakh vaccine doses (including the second jabs) have been administered in the state till May 28.

The detailed statistics as on May 26 revealed that 95,886 people were ''fully vaccinated'', while 3,00,923 others have received the first dose only. The beneficiaries included people in the age group of 18-44 and 45-plus.

The government had organised the first part of the Tika Utsav between March 17 and 23, while the second leg of the initiative began on May 26 in all the panchayats and municipal councils.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, ''We are getting a good response to the Tika Utsav-2, but we expect to cover more number of people under it.'' The target is to vaccinate all the people in the state above 45 years of age, he said.

Talking to PTI, BJP's Goa unit chief Sadanand Tanavade said the Tika Utsav has helped a number of people getting vaccinated as camps were held in the most parts of the state, under which the government machinery reached the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

''The Tika Utsav helped remove hesitancy towards vaccination from people's minds. It helped in curbing the spread of coronavirus,'' he said.

BJP workers went door to door, asking people to get vaccinated.

Goa BJP's medical cell in-charge Dr Shekhar Salkar said the Tika Utsav largely helped to get the people living in the rural areas vaccinated.

''Otherwise, these people would not come to the government vaccination centre due to various logistical reasons,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

