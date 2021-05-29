Left Menu

Delhi records around 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

As soon as we receive vaccines for the 18-44 age group, we will also start this for them, he said.The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest EOI for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine on an urgent basis.We have done global tender and are hoping that some company comes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:08 IST
Delhi records around 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and stressed that if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city.

The process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week, Kejriwal had announced on Friday.

The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

''Delhi recorded around 900 cases in the last 24 hours. Cases have come down below 1000 and the infections decline, we will begin unlocking more activities. We want the economic activities to come on track,'' Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event.

Kejriwal visited the Delhi government's drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

''People can come to this centre in a car or on a motrocycle. They are also coming on foot. As soon as we receive vaccines for the 18-44 age group, we will also start this for them,'' he said.

The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine on an urgent basis.

''We have done global tender and are hoping that some company comes. Different governments have done global tendering but the results have not been inspiring. If some company approaches us, it will be good. But what I understand is that world over companies want to talk to the Centre for procurement of vaccines,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021