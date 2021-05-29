Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths
Russia reported 9,289 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,241 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,053,748.
The government coronavirus task force said 401 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 120,807.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.
