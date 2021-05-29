Left Menu

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition 'stable'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being diagnosed with COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by the medical facility said on Saturday. Bhattacharjee, however, continued to have shortness of breath and is in a state of drowsiness, it said. The 77-year-old politician is presently conscious, alert, and talking, the hospital authorities said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being diagnosed with COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by the medical facility said on Saturday.

Bhattacharjee, however, continued to have shortness of breath and is in a state of drowsiness, it said.

The 77-year-old politician is presently conscious, alert, and talking, the hospital authorities said.

''Mr. Bhattacharjee is stable. He is, however, having drowsiness and shortness of breath and is on intermittent BiPAP with 3 liters of oxygen, and his oxygen saturation is maintaining at 92 percent,'' the statement said.

Bhattacharjee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18.

''He has a mild dry cough and a heart rate of 60 per minute. His blood pressure is stable and his urine output is satisfactory. His capillary blood glucose levels are normal now,'' the statement of the hospital said.

Doctors are continuing to inject Remdesivir and taking other supportive measures, it added.

The health condition of Bhattacharjee's wife Mira is also stable, an official of the hospital said.

Bhattacharjee's wife had recovered from the coronavirus infection and was discharged from the medical facility earlier this week, but she was readmitted, following a panic attack, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

