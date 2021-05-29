AP forms paediatric task force to gear up for COVID third wave

With the prediction of the third wave of coronavirus, and that it could possibly affect children largely, the Andhra Pradesh government has started preparing ahead to tackle any eventuality.

In that direction, it has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing, and paramedical personnel.

Advertisement

The Task Force will look into the logistics like hospital facilities, oxygen masks for children, medicines, and other issues and make necessary recommendations.

The Task Force will be headed by B Chandrasekhar Reddy, a neurosurgeon and chairman of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and have seven other experts.

''The Task Force should submit its preliminary report in a week,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)