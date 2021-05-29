Left Menu

Delhi records 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 2 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 15:21 IST
Delhi records 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 2 months
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities while the positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent, according to health department data.

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,072 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were recorded while the positivity rate was 1.53 per cent. On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021