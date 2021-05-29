Delhi records 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 2 months

Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities while the positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent, according to health department data.

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,072 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were recorded while the positivity rate was 1.53 per cent. On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

