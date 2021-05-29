Study links depressive symptoms to rapid kidney function decline in adults

A new study (via) has found a potential link between depression and a rapid decline in kidney function among adults with healthy kidneys.

A team of researchers led by Xianhui Qin, MD, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University in China examined information on more than 4,500 individuals with normal kidney function when they enrolled in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). The study demonstrated that individuals with normal kidney function who had high depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function.

When the study commenced, 39% of the participants had high depressive symptoms while 6% of the participants experienced rapid kidney function decline during a median follow-up of 4 years. The researchers noted that participants with frequent depressive symptoms were 1.4-times more likely to experience rapid kidney function decline than participants with infrequent depressive symptoms, after adjustments.

"While our study does not show causality, it demonstrated that high depressive symptoms were significantly associated with a rapid decline in kidney function among Chinese adults with normal kidney function. If further confirmed, our data provide some evidence for depressive symptom screening and effective psychosocial interventions to improve the prevention of chronic kidney disease (CKD)," noted Xianhui Qin.

The findings of the study titled "Association of Depressive Symptoms with Rapid Kidney Function Decline in Adults with Normal Kidney Function" appear in the journal Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN).