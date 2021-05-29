Left Menu

DRDO's 500-bedded Covid hospital inaugurated in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) 500-bedded Covid hospital in Jammu to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the total 500 beds here at Bhagwati Nagar Centre, 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of Covid beds with 24 hours oxygen facility.

The hospital would be equipped with ventilators, monitors, in-house pharmacy, diagnostic facility, X-Ray and CT Scan machines.

''I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to Jammu and Kashmir,'' the Lt governor said after inaugurating the hospital.

Speaking on the management of ongoing pandemic and future challenges, Sinha observed that the DRDO hospital, with efficient mechanisms, would play an important role in adding to the government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

''I must congratulate and appreciate Chairman, DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy and his entire team working round-the-clock to build this well-equipped medical facility in record time,'' Sinha said.

He said the health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services.

''This hospital too is expected to become fully operational in 3-4 days, after trial run of all the facilities,'' he said.

Underlining the importance of providing best healthcare services to the people, especially those living in remote areas, the Lt governor remarked that the robust health infrastructure in Jammu division with decentralised community health system in the form of panchayat covid care centres has an extensive outreach even in several far-flung locales. ''We have also devised an effective and rapid response system to quickly mobilise the physical and human resources within the healthcare delivery apparatus,” he said.

Seeking support of the people in the fight against the pandemic, he said, “We all as a society must fight the pandemic together and recalibrate our priorities, giving utmost importance to Covid protocol and vaccination.'' ''So, I urge every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour for weeks and months to effectively tackle this health crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sinha went around the various sections of the newly established hospital, including patient's block, ICU ward, general wards, pharmacy, wherein, he inspected and enquired about the facilities available for the patients.

He directed the health functionaries to ensure strict compliance of the hospital referral policy for effective patient care management.

