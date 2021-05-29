Carpet traders, importers from US donate for setting up oxygen plant in UP

Left Menu

Ten local carpet exporters and two of its importers based in the US have donated around Rs 65 lakh to the district administration to set up an oxygen plant here, officials said on Saturday. According to Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury, American carpet importer R Joseph and another, who did not wish to be named, have sent two cheques for USD 20,000 each.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:15 IST
According to Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury, American carpet importer R Joseph and another, who did not wish to be named, have sent two cheques for USD 20,000 each. The cheques, totaling around Rs 29 lakh, were sent through their Bhadohi carpet exporter Rupesh Baranwal and received on Friday, she said.

The carpet importers made the donation following the death of two of their representatives -- Sanjay Gupta and Nasim Ansari -- in Bhadohi due to lack of oxygen, Akhoury said.

Besides, 10 carpet exporters in the district have also given an assistance of Rs 35,50,000 to set up an oxygen plant, the DM said. With this help, an oxygen plant will be set up at the 35-bed Covid Hospital at Surayawa Community Health Centre, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

