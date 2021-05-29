Left Menu

COVID-19: 22,701 containment zones in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:18 IST
COVID-19: 22,701 containment zones in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Of the total 22,701 containment zones in the national capital, central Delhi accounts for the maximum 6,523 red zones, according to official figures.

Delhi had 31,570 containment zones on April 27. The number, due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, has now come down to 22,701 -- a decrease of over 28 percent – by Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and stressed that if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily cases count has stood below the 1500-mark.

According to data from the Delhi government's revenue department, central Delhi has the maximum number of 6,523 containment zones -- accounting for nearly 29 percent of the total zones -- followed by New Delhi (4,229), southwest Delhi (2,313), South Delhi (2,308) and North Delhi (1,848).

East Delhi (197) has the lowest number of containment zones. Shahdara has 262 zones and northeast Delhi 326.

Of the 11 districts in the city, seven have less than 2,000 containment zones -- north Delhi (1,848), northwest Delhi (1,608), southeast Delhi (1,604), west Delhi (1,483), northeast Delhi (326), Shahdara (262) and East Delhi (197), as per the data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 85,908 containment zones, with south Delhi recording 32,383, the highest in the city. Of these, 63,207 have been de-contained so far.

There are 14,253 active containment zones in the city.

In compliance with the Union Health Ministry regulations, an area or building is marked as a containment zone when three or more COVID-19 positive cases are reported there. To prevent further contamination, more stringent restrictions are imposed in these areas.

The process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the national capital will begin from Monday, starting with the resumption of construction activities and the reopening of factories for a week, Kejriwal had announced on Friday.

The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced because of the second wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021