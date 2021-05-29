Left Menu

Health dept setting up pediatric, neonatal facilities to tackle Covid among children in Agra

These centers will be equipped with medical oxygen, medicines, child-friendly health staff, help desk and other mandatory arrangements including CCTV cameras, they said.They said about 100 beds have been reserved at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital including 25 ICU beds, whereas 20 beds, including five ICU ones, have been reserved at the District Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:30 IST
Health dept setting up pediatric, neonatal facilities to tackle Covid among children in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

The Health Department in Agra is gearing up to deal with COVID-19 infection among children by setting up pediatric and neonatal Intensive Care Units and wards at government hospitals and health centers, officials said Saturday. These centers will be equipped with medical oxygen, medicines, child-friendly health staff, help desk and other mandatory arrangements including CCTV cameras, they said.

They said about 100 beds have been reserved at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital including 25 ICU beds, whereas 20 beds, including five ICU ones, have been reserved at the District Hospital. At each Community Health Centre such as the ones at Baroli Ahir, Bah, Khandoli and Saiyan 10 beds, including 2 ICU ones, have been reserved for such cases. Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Pandey told PTI, ''We are putting our entire efforts to make proper arrangements at the health centers to protect children from the infection of the COVID-19. We have ventilators, medical oxygen, medicines and others mandatory arrangements at the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital, and District Hospital.'' Besides, the availability of BIPAP machines, medical oxygen, medicines, ICU beds and child-friendly nursing and doctor staff have been ensured at four CHCs, the CMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021