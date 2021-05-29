Health dept setting up pediatric, neonatal facilities to tackle Covid among children in Agra

The Health Department in Agra is gearing up to deal with COVID-19 infection among children by setting up pediatric and neonatal Intensive Care Units and wards at government hospitals and health centers, officials said Saturday. These centers will be equipped with medical oxygen, medicines, child-friendly health staff, help desk and other mandatory arrangements including CCTV cameras, they said.

They said about 100 beds have been reserved at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital including 25 ICU beds, whereas 20 beds, including five ICU ones, have been reserved at the District Hospital. At each Community Health Centre such as the ones at Baroli Ahir, Bah, Khandoli and Saiyan 10 beds, including 2 ICU ones, have been reserved for such cases. Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Pandey told PTI, ''We are putting our entire efforts to make proper arrangements at the health centers to protect children from the infection of the COVID-19. We have ventilators, medical oxygen, medicines and others mandatory arrangements at the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital, and District Hospital.'' Besides, the availability of BIPAP machines, medical oxygen, medicines, ICU beds and child-friendly nursing and doctor staff have been ensured at four CHCs, the CMO said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)