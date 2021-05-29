Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Malaysia reports record coronavirus cases and deaths

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic and the fifth straight day of record new infections. The health ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.

U.S. health agency eases masking guidance for summer camps where all are vaccinated

The top U.S. health agency on Friday relaxed guidance for mask-wearing at summer camps, saying that camps do not need to require children to wear masks or physically distance if all participants have been fully vaccinated. The new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention settles a question that has been top of mind for the parents of tens of millions of children who attend camp each summer in the United States.

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days

India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants

Authorities in Vietnam have detected a new coronavirus variant that is a combination of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, the health minister said on Saturday. After successfully containing the virus for most of last year, Vietnam is grappling with a spike in infections since late April that accounts for more than half of the total 6,713 registered cases. So far, there have been 47 deaths.

Taiwan reports new rise in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 486 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 166 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

U.S. agency says employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. companies can mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Friday. The EEOC, in a statement posted on its website explaining its updated guidance, said employees can be required to be vaccinated as long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines

EU clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. The decision comes after European Medicines Agency (EMA) backed the use of the vaccine in 12- to 15-year olds earlier in the day.

Foxconn founder says hopes to import BioNTech COVID shots for Taiwan

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan, which is tackling a spike in infections. After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is currently dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions. It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people, though it has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.

Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington is determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at home, told reporters while standing with Blinken at a State Department meeting that India is grateful to Washington for strong support and solidarity.

