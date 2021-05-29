Left Menu

AP reports 13,756 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:37 IST
AP reports 13,756 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths
Amaravati, May 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 13,756 fresh cases of coronavirus from 79,564 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday at a positivity rate of 17 per cent.

The state also reported 20,392 recoveries and 104 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The gross positives increased to 16,71,742, recoveries to 14,87,382 and deaths 10,738, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,73,622.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district added 2,301 and Chittoor 2,155 new coronavirus infections.

Three districts reported between 1,000 and 1,400 each and eight more registered less than 900 fresh cases each in a day.

West Godavari reported 20 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in any district in the state in a day so far.

Chittoor had 13, Visakhapatnam 10, Anantapuramu and East Godavari nine each, Guntur and Krishna eight each, Kurnool seven, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram six each, Srikakulam five, Kadapa two and Prakasam, one death.

