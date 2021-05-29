COVID-19: Aurangabad civil hospital to set up 50-bed PICU

Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:55 IST
Considering the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district plans to set up a 50-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

Speaking to PTI, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said the authorities are planning to keep their facilities ready for children, who are likely to be more affected in the third wave.

''We have 15 expert paediatricians. We are also planning to procure 50 ventilators and arrange for beds suitable for children. We will present a list of requirements in a district-level review meeting, which will be held on Monday,'' Dr Kulkarni said.

Meanwhile, health officer of the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Dr Ulhas Gandal said a detailed plan on health facilities for children will be rolled out in the next five to six days.

At least 9,000 children have been treated for COVID-19 in the rural areas of Aurangabad district since the beginning of the pandemic, he said.

The district has so far recorded 1,42,059 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,34,527 patients have recovered and 3,153 have succumbed to the infection.

The district currently has 4,379 active cases, it was stated.

