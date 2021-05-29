Left Menu

Delhi receives 48,000 Covaxin doses for people above 45 yrs, to be mostly used as 2nd jabs: Atishi

Delhi received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin for the 45 plus age group on Saturday, and it will mostly be used for administering second doses since the quantity is less, AAP MLA Atishi said. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said,We received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday from the Centre for the 45 plus people, healthcare and frontline workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:43 IST
Delhi receives 48,000 Covaxin doses for people above 45 yrs, to be mostly used as 2nd jabs: Atishi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin for the 45 plus age group on Saturday, and it will mostly be used for administering second doses since the quantity is less, AAP MLA Atishi said. Delhi also received over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Friday, she said. Till May 28, there were no Covaxin doses available for any age group in Delhi. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said,'' We received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday from the Centre for the 45 plus people, healthcare and frontline workers. ''Since the quantity is less, they will mostly be used to inoculate those who have received the first dose of the vaccine.'' While the vaccination of the 18-44 years age group remained suspended for the sixth day, she alleged that the Delhi government was not receiving the vaccines while the private hospitals were inoculating those in this age group by charging exorbitant rates.

''How is it that private hospitals have vaccines and they are charging anywhere between Rs 900 to even Rs 1,400 for a single dose of vaccine? We urge the Centre to supply vaccines for this age group. ''As we begin the unlock process, these will be the people who will be stepping out after offices reopen. They need to be vaccinated,'' she said.

Atishi also questioned the Centre over not approving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

''Why has Centre not approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines? Their manufacturing can also be done in India. Our country is considered the vaccine capital. Why are we dependent on two companies when they have said that they do not have the manufacturing capacity for producing vaccines that can be used to inoculate the entire country?'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021