Left Menu

Maha: 22-year-old man dies of snakebite in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:45 IST
Maha: 22-year-old man dies of snakebite in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man died of snakebite in Palghar district in Maharashtra, members of his family said on Saturday.

Mayur Choudhari was a ''sarpa mitra'', a term used for those volunteering in snake rescue and awareness programmes, and was bitten on the hand in the vicinity of the Nagnath temple in Bilavali village in Wada on Thursday, they said.

He was rushed to a local hospital and then to Thane civil hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021