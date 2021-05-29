Maha: 22-year-old man dies of snakebite in Palghar

A 22-year-old man died of snakebite in Palghar district in Maharashtra, members of his family said on Saturday.

Mayur Choudhari was a ''sarpa mitra'', a term used for those volunteering in snake rescue and awareness programmes, and was bitten on the hand in the vicinity of the Nagnath temple in Bilavali village in Wada on Thursday, they said.

Advertisement

He was rushed to a local hospital and then to Thane civil hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)