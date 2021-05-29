Left Menu

Mumbai Cong protests over COVID-19 vaccine shortage, blames PM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:27 IST
The Mumbai unit of the Congress on Saturday protested against the reported shortage of COVID- 19 vaccines and claimed it was a result of the Narendra Modi government exporting doses.

Speaking at the protest venue near Mahalaxmi Temple in the southern part of the metropolis, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said countries across the world were vaccinating their citizens free of cost while in India people were having to pay for jabs.

''India is the biggest vaccine manufacturer but people are facing shortage of doses as they have been dispatched to other countries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he told reporters.

