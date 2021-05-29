Jharkhand reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Jharkhand reported 687 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths on Saturday, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 3,35,417 COVID-19 cases and 4,945 deaths, it said.

Advertisement

Ranchi recorded eight of the latest deaths, while East Singhbhum registered three fatalities.

Deoghar and West Singhbhum reported two deaths each, and one death each was reported from Bokaro, Hazaribag, Khunti and Palamu.

The mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The state now has 11,783 active cases, while 3,18,689 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

The state tested 56,674 samples in the last 24 hours.

PTI NAM SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)