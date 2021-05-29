Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 3,398 new cases of COVID-19, down from a two-month high of 4,182 cases recorded a day earlier, government statistics showed on Saturday, with seven new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
More than 39 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the data showed.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement