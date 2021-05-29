Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Britain reported 3,398 new cases of COVID-19, down from a two-month high of 4,182 cases recorded a day earlier, government statistics showed on Saturday, with seven new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

More than 39 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the data showed.

