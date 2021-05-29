Madhya Pradesh logs 1,640 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

The COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday rose to 7,77,349 with 1,640 fresh cases of infection coming to light, the state health department said.

Death toll reached 7,959 with 68 new fatalities.

Advertisement

This was the third consecutive day when less than 2,000 cases were reported in the state. Further, the state has been reporting less than 3,000 cases for six straight days.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the case positivity rate was now 2.1 per cent while the recovery rate was above 95 per cent.

As many as 4,995 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 7,38,491, the department said.

With 504 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,48,952, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,20,363 with addition of 324 cases.

With four and three deaths, the toll in Indore and Bhopal rose to 1,335 and 931, respectively.

Indore is now left with 5,207 active cases while Bhopal has 7,561 such cases.

The active cases in the entire state stand at 30,899.

With 75,933 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 97.42 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,14,022 coronavirus cases and 2,343 fatalities in May so far.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,77,349, new cases 1,640, death toll 7,959, recovered 7,38,491, active cases 30,899, number of tests so far 97,42,593.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)