Telangana logs 2,982 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Telangana on Saturday reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.74 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,247 with 21 casualties Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 436, followed by Nalgonda (190) and Khammam (176), the bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862.

Advertisement

Active cases stood at 36,917.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,74,026.

Over one lakh samples were tested on Saturday, taking the overall number to over 1.50 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.03 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93 per cent, while it was 90.8 per cent in the rest of the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Public Health Department in a statement said show cause notices have so far been issued to 79 Hospitals for allegedly violating COVID-19 treatment norms.

As many as 10 Hospitals were barred from treating new Covid patients after completing the treatment and discharge of those presently under their care, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)