COVID-19: 97 more deaths, 1,868 new cases in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:47 IST
Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday recorded 97 COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 8,132, while 1,868 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,53,937.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 15 from Hisar, nine from Gurgaon and eight from Jind district.

Of the new cases, Hisar reported 168 cases, Yamunanagar 148, Sirsa and Bhiwani 147 each while Gurgaon recorded 125 infections, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 23,094, while the overall recoveries so far has reached 7,22,711. The recovery rate is 95.86 per cent, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate is 8.44 per cent, it added.

