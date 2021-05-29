Gujarat sees 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 recover

Gujarat on Saturday reported 2,230 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 7,109 recoveries while 29 patients died, the state health department said.

With the new additions, Gujarat's tally of infections rose to 8,05,617 and the death toll to 9,790, it said.

The overall count of recoveries in Gujarat now stands at 7,57,124, the department said in a release. The state's case recovery rate has improved to 93.98 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 38,703 active cases.

At 433, Vadodara district reported the highest number of new cases in Gujarat during the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 293 cases, Surat 259, Rajkot 184, Junagadh 120, and Jamnagar 88 among others, it said.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of seven fatalities in the day, followed by five in Surat, four in Vadodara, and two in Rajkot among others.

A total of 1,97,993 people received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 1,67,11,233, the department said.

During the day, 1,16,117 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were inoculated, raising their count so far to 13,67,054, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,05,617, new cases 2,230, death toll 9,790, discharged 7,57,124, active cases 38,703, people tested so far - figures not released.

