Left Menu

Gujarat sees 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:48 IST
Gujarat sees 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday reported 2,230 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 7,109 recoveries while 29 patients died, the state health department said.

With the new additions, Gujarat's tally of infections rose to 8,05,617 and the death toll to 9,790, it said.

The overall count of recoveries in Gujarat now stands at 7,57,124, the department said in a release. The state's case recovery rate has improved to 93.98 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 38,703 active cases.

At 433, Vadodara district reported the highest number of new cases in Gujarat during the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 293 cases, Surat 259, Rajkot 184, Junagadh 120, and Jamnagar 88 among others, it said.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of seven fatalities in the day, followed by five in Surat, four in Vadodara, and two in Rajkot among others.

A total of 1,97,993 people received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 1,67,11,233, the department said.

During the day, 1,16,117 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were inoculated, raising their count so far to 13,67,054, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,05,617, new cases 2,230, death toll 9,790, discharged 7,57,124, active cases 38,703, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021