Left Menu

Italy reports 83 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 3,351 new cases

The country has reported 4.213 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,800 on Saturday, down from 7,192 a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:06 IST
Italy reports 83 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 3,351 new cases

Italy reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 126 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,351 from 3,738.

Italy has registered 126,002 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in around February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.213 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,800 on Saturday, down from 7,192 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 41 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,095 from 1,142.

Some 247,330 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 249,911 the day before, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021