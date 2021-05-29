Italy reports 83 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 3,351 new cases
The country has reported 4.213 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,800 on Saturday, down from 7,192 a day earlier.
Italy reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 126 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,351 from 3,738.
Italy has registered 126,002 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in around February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.213 million cases to date.
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,800 on Saturday, down from 7,192 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 41 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,095 from 1,142.
Some 247,330 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 249,911 the day before, the ministry said.
