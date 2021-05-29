Maha: Nagpur hospital asked to return Rs 10 lakh to patients

A private hospital in Nagpur has been asked to return Rs 10 lakh it allegedly overcharged from COVID-19 patients in the name of various tests, civic officials said on Saturday.

A Nagpur Municipal Corporation release said Radiance Hospital had charged 92 patients different rates for the same tests and had amassed Rs 10,32,243.

The release said the hospital did not furnish any reply to a committee formed by the NMC to look into this overcharging.

NMC Additional Commissioner Jalaj Sharma has ordered the hospital administration to return within seven days the excess amount of Rs 10,32,243 billed to patients and submit a compliance report to the civic body, the release informed.

