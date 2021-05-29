UP sees 157 more Covid deaths, 2,287 new cases

The toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,208 in Uttar Pradesh after 157 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 16,88,152 with 2,287 fresh cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Fifteen of the new fatalities were reported from Kushinagar, 11 each from Lucknow and Meerut, the UP government's statement said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 were reported from Bulandshahr, 146 from Saharanpur, 127 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 from Muzaffarnagar and 106 from Lucknow, it said.

