UP sees 157 more Covid deaths, 2,287 new cases
- Country:
- India
The toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,208 in Uttar Pradesh after 157 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 16,88,152 with 2,287 fresh cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.
Fifteen of the new fatalities were reported from Kushinagar, 11 each from Lucknow and Meerut, the UP government's statement said.
Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 were reported from Bulandshahr, 146 from Saharanpur, 127 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 from Muzaffarnagar and 106 from Lucknow, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Meerut
- Bulandshahr
- Kushinagar
- Muzaffarnagar
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17
Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand
One body recovered from Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand, death toll rises to 83 in glacial disaster
Cyclone Tauktae: 1 killed, 71 houses damaged in Uttara Kannada
51 out of 141 residents of Uttarakhand village test positive for COVID-19