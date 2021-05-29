Left Menu

Germany plans stricter control of COVID-19 test centres amid fraud claims

Those who exploit that must not be allowed to get away with it.” Germany offers its citizens at least one free coronavirus test per week, with several federal states providing one free test a day.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:30 IST
Germany plans stricter control of COVID-19 test centres amid fraud claims
Germany offers its citizens at least one free coronavirus test per week, with several federal states providing one free test a day. The state pays 18 euros ($21.94) per test. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will introduce stricter controls on the administering of coronavirus tests, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, after local media reports accused some centres of accounting fraud.

"There will be more random checks," Spahn said on Twitter. "Pragmatism is necessary these days. Those who exploit that must not be allowed to get away with it." Germany offers its citizens at least one free coronavirus test per week, with several federal states providing one free test a day. The state pays 18 euros ($21.94) per test. Many private test centres have been set up in recent weeks.

Some coronavirus test centres have been charging for more tests than they have carried out, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcaster ARD reported this week. Prosecutors in the city of Bochum opened an investigation into one centre following the reports.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany has fallen steadily in the past weeks. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported a 5,426 rise in cases to 3.66 million on Saturday, 1,656 less than a week earlier. The seven-day rate of infection fell to 37 per 100,000 people, down from around 67 last week. The death toll stands at 88,350. ($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021