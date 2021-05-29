Left Menu

Federation of resident doctors' association to hold nationwide protest against Ramdev's remarks

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India will hold a nationwide protest against Yoga Guru Ramdev on June 1 over his statements regarding allopathic doctors and modern medicine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:57 IST
Federation of resident doctors' association to hold nationwide protest against Ramdev's remarks
Yog guru Ramdev (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India will hold a nationwide protest against Yoga Guru Ramdev on June 1 over his statements regarding allopathic doctors and modern medicine. FORDA India said they will hold a nationwide black day protest "without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the statements of Yoga Guru Ramdev against COVID warriors and modern medicine."

The association also demanded an unconditional open public apology or action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act. On Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate action under sedition and other charges against Ramdev for allegedly "spearheading a misinformation campaign on COVID vaccination".

The IMA had sent a legal notice to yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

"IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the association had said in its statement. On Sunday, Baba Ramdev had withdrawn his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi. According to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021