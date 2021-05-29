PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 59740 56534 740 2466 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1424646 1387537 24073 13035 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 753937 722711 8132 23094 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 188604 168524 3070 16989 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 286684 243588 3841 39255 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18310 16517 187 1606 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 562831 506349 14305 42177 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 936162 871283 8251 56628 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 327112 283962 6360 31110 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1688152 1621743 20208 46201 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1671742 1487382 10634 173622 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2567449 2189064 28298 350066 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2464360 2252505 8455 233034 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7631 5596 31 1978 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 102896 88246 1497 13153 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2039716 1706298 23261 310157 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 574026 533862 3247 36917 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 967645 911752 12979 42914 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9088 8879 4 205 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 154419 136766 2597 15056 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 805617 757124 9790 38703 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 777349 738491 7959 30899 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5713215 5339838 94030 276573 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6964 6660 113 191 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 26778 22746 114 3918 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 403623 344083 3245 56295 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 704173 678036 5052 21084 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 335417 318689 4945 11783 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 48850 40044 776 8030 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 34448 26156 551 7741 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 11659 8761 35 2863 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21371 15414 350 4982 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 747143 658646 2686 85758 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 14907 10616 247 3831 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 49290 42408 495 6324 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1354956 1237290 15268 102398 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 27860,910 25444100 325826 2111036 ------------------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Jharkhand as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,77,29,247 and the death toll at 3,22,512. The ministry said there are 22,28,724 active cases, while 2,51,78,011 people have so far recovered from the infection.

